Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 11, 2024 26.44 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 27.08 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 27.03 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 27.63 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 26.72 °C Sky is clear November 16, 2024 26.75 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 25.95 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 10, 2024, is 24.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.87 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

