Haryana assembly polls: Latika Sharma files nomination from Kalka seat

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:14 IST

BJP sitting MLA and candidate from Kalka constituency, Latika Sharma also filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections on Thursday at the SDM office in Kalka. Sharma also paid obeisance at a local temple before filing the papers.

Before filing the nominations, the party workers and supporters carried out a road show from Pinjore gardens.

On her way, the sitting MLA also stopped for some time at a dharamshala and further moved to the welcome stall set up by Kalka Beopar Mandal.

After filing papers,Sharma said, “The party high command has entrusted their faith in me once again.” She also thanked the people of Kalka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving her the opportunity.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai who was in the city also visited Kalka and accompanied Sharma. “I have full faith in the people of Kalka.This time, the people will help the BJP to secure votes and win with a better margin compared to previous elections,” she said.

On the occasion, BJP state vice-president Ba

nto Kataria, district president Deepak Sharma, Chandigarh mayor Rajesh Kalia and Shivalik Board member Harsh Chadha, among others were also present.

