e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Haryana assembly polls: Latika Sharma files nomination from Kalka seat

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BJP candidate Latika Sharma during a roadshow in Kalka on Thursday.
BJP candidate Latika Sharma during a roadshow in Kalka on Thursday.
         

BJP sitting MLA and candidate from Kalka constituency, Latika Sharma also filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections on Thursday at the SDM office in Kalka. Sharma also paid obeisance at a local temple before filing the papers.

Before filing the nominations, the party workers and supporters carried out a road show from Pinjore gardens.

On her way, the sitting MLA also stopped for some time at a dharamshala and further moved to the welcome stall set up by Kalka Beopar Mandal. 

After filing papers,Sharma said, “The party high command has entrusted their faith in me once again.” She also thanked the people of Kalka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving her the opportunity.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai who was in the city also visited Kalka and accompanied Sharma. “I have full faith in the people of Kalka.This time, the people will help the BJP to secure votes and win with a better margin compared to previous elections,” she said.

On the occasion, BJP state vice-president Ba

Hindustantimes

nto Kataria, district president Deepak Sharma, Chandigarh mayor Rajesh Kalia and Shivalik Board member Harsh Chadha, among others were also present.

 

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:14 IST

top news
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
Oct 04, 2019 08:30 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities