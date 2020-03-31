Haryana CM’s principal secretary Rajesh Khullar accused of flouting Covid-19 quarantine rules

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:48 IST

CHANDIGARH: The senior most bureaucrat in Haryana has been accused of flouting quarantine rules by reporting to work after returning from the United States.

Rajesh Khullar, the principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was asked to go in for self-isolation as per the mandatory protocol for those coming from abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A health advisory sticker titled ‘COVID-19 Do Not Visit’ posted outside his official residence in Sector 16 here reads, “Rajesh Kr. Khullar’s home under quarantine from March 20 to April 3.”

But violating all norms, Khullar is accused of holding his office regularly from his home and also calling his staff and other officials there.

“Most of his staff members and officials are shirking to visit his residence, but they are bound to obey official orders,” a senior official, requesting anonymity, said.

Even his personal staff is facing risk, he added.