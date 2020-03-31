e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana CM’s principal secretary Rajesh Khullar accused of flouting Covid-19 quarantine rules

Haryana CM’s principal secretary Rajesh Khullar accused of flouting Covid-19 quarantine rules

Despite health advisory sticker outside home in Sector 16, Chandigarh, he is holding his office regularly from his home and also calling his staff and other officials there

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The senior most bureaucrat in Haryana has been accused of flouting quarantine rules by reporting to work after returning from the United States.

Rajesh Khullar, the principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was asked to go in for self-isolation as per the mandatory protocol for those coming from abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A health advisory sticker titled ‘COVID-19 Do Not Visit’ posted outside his official residence in Sector 16 here reads, “Rajesh Kr. Khullar’s home under quarantine from March 20 to April 3.”

But violating all norms, Khullar is accused of holding his office regularly from his home and also calling his staff and other officials there.

“Most of his staff members and officials are shirking to visit his residence, but they are bound to obey official orders,” a senior official, requesting anonymity, said.

Even his personal staff is facing risk, he added.

top news
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Live: Food distribution centres in Delhi to be increased from 500 to 2500
Live: Food distribution centres in Delhi to be increased from 500 to 2500
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of Chinese-made equipment
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of Chinese-made equipment
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities