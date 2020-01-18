e-paper
Haryana MLA, brother booked for cheating business partner

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Rohtak police have booked independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, and his brother Shivraj Kundu for allegedly cheating their business partner Narender Dhankar and not paying him ₹10.50 crore.

In his complaint to the police, Narender said that he was Kundu’s partner in a construction work.

“During assembly elections, Kundu had promised that he will pay back the money. He had then asked me to state before the media that he owes only ₹3.83 crore to me. If he revealed the actual amount, it could impact his poll prospects. However, few days ago, his staff paid me ₹44,000 and said pending amount has been settled,” he added.

A police spokesman said that they have booked Kundu and his brother under Sections 120- B, 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

