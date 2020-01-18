Haryana MLA, brother booked for cheating business partner

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:54 IST

Rohtak police have booked independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, and his brother Shivraj Kundu for allegedly cheating their business partner Narender Dhankar and not paying him ₹10.50 crore.

In his complaint to the police, Narender said that he was Kundu’s partner in a construction work.

“During assembly elections, Kundu had promised that he will pay back the money. He had then asked me to state before the media that he owes only ₹3.83 crore to me. If he revealed the actual amount, it could impact his poll prospects. However, few days ago, his staff paid me ₹44,000 and said pending amount has been settled,” he added.

A police spokesman said that they have booked Kundu and his brother under Sections 120- B, 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).