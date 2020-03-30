e-paper
Haryana to ready special hospitals for Covid treatment: Vij

Haryana to ready special hospitals for Covid treatment: Vij

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:58 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Centre has directed the Haryana government to set up coronavirus hospitals in the state, said health minister Anil Vij on Sunday.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence, Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantonment, said, “As per the instructions by the central government, discussions were held to prepare Aadesh Medical College in Shahabad and World Medical College in Jhajjar as special hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in the state. The hospitals will have the facility for Covid-19 treatment and will have ventilators and beds which will be procured with the help of private and government hospitals.”

On migrant workers going home on foot in huge numbers, he said, “We have told them not to leave the state, otherwise the main purpose of this lockdown cannot be achieved This situation arose because of the mill owners who refused to give them food and many were forced to leave for their home towns.”

Vij said the law and order situation is better in the entire state as the police are keeping a strict vigil on every activity.

