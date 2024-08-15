Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 15, 2024, is 33.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 35.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.45 °C and 36.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.46 °C and 35.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 180.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|30.88 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|31.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
