Hazratganj crossing to soon sport a stunning look

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:03 IST

MAKEOVER PLAN Turn-free rotary, beautiful landscaping, ample greenery and beautiful solar lights

LUCKNOW The Hazratganj Crossing in the heart of the city is set to become the most beautiful and well managed in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has chalked out a detailed plan for a complete makeover to ensure smooth vehicular movement at the crossing that sees the movement of more than 5 lakh vehicles in a day. Experts from the World Research Institute, Chennai have been hired for the job.

This crossing, the busiest in the city, was recently renamed as Atal Bihari Chowk.

“We are ready with the design of Hazratganj crossing and the changes to be made in vehicular movement. We will do the trial on November 29. Once it is successful, we will start with the construction of the rotary (traffic roundabout) ,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner, who was recently in Delhi to discuss the changes to be made at Hazratganj crossing.

“ The design of the World Research Institute is such that traffic would not be stopped at all and it would flow constantly without hassle. We have also planned to widen the footpaths and remove encroachments near Capitol, Civil Women’s Hospital and on GPO Road,” he said.

Municipal corporation officials said as per the blue print prepared by the Chennai-based firm, the construction of the rotary would be in a turn free manner.

“Such a rotary is very efficient in smoothening vehicular movement and manages traffic well even in peak hours. In such rotaries, the vehicles often have to travel a little longer to reach the other side so the chances of traffic jams are less. Such crossings are generally free from traffic lights and traffic cops,” said senior LMC officials.

Poornendu Singh, SP (traffic) Lucknow said, “The city’s prime crossing sees the movement of more than 5 lakh vehicles a day. Changes would be of help in streamlining traffic movement.”

The high resolution cameras fixed at various places near the crossing would be able to catch the traffic rule violators.

Other than the construction of rotaries, which officials said would be of similar design as at Parivartan Chowk and Samta Mulak Chowk, the crossing would also be given a massive makeover, transforming it into the city’s most beautiful crossing.

“Since the crossing lies in the heart of the city, we have detailed beautification and illumination plan for it. The crossing would have beautiful landscaping with ample greenery and pretty beautiful solar lights that would keep the rotary illuminated,” the officials said.

OTHER CROSSINGS

The LMC also has makeover plans for other busy crossings, including Burlington Crossing, Hussainganj Crossing and Vidhan Bhawan Crossing.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “ The LMC is also looking at Kaiserbagh, Aminabad and Nazirabad which are heavily encroached and where traffic moves at a snail’s pace. In these areas, the LMC is planning to shift the street vendors into other lanes so that the roads may be used for movement of traffic.’

Similarly footpaths on either side would be developed along with some parking spaces from Charbagh to Hazratganj. A survey regarding this is on.