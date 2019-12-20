HC defers hearing on plea of suspended DSP Sekhon

cities

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred the hearing on the plea of suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who had claimed threat to his life.

The plea will now be taken up on January 14 along with his another petition in which he has challenged his suspension.

Sekhon, a former DSP, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, was shifted to Bahadurgarh, Patiala, earlier this year and had alleged that he was facing threats from various people at the behest of Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

He has alleged that he was being targeted at the behest of Ashu, who held a grudge against him ever since he had probed into an illegal CLU case in which Ashu’s role had came under scanner.

He was suspended on December 6 for allegedly sending abusive and derogatory messages to Ashu. He has also alleged that his security cover was withdrawn too.