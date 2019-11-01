HC dismisses petitions challenging odd-even

cities

New Delhi The Delhi high court on Friday disposed of a bunch of pleas challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme of the Delhi government, while directing the petitioners to give a representation to the city government detailing their grievances. The scheme is scheduled to start from November 4 and will continue till November 15.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar directed the Delhi government to decide on the applications by November 5 and pass a speaking order in this regard.

Appearing for the government, additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain told the court that all the grievances would be addressed and petitions would be treated as representations.

Reacting to Friday’s order, the Delhi government said that the court has not granted any stay and all the three matters have been disposed of. “The court in today’s hearing has refused to interfere judicially with the odd-even matter. The court, despite vehement insistence by the petitioners, did not pass any stay order on the odd even scheme. Also there is no order in any manner restraining the government from implementing the scheme,” the law ministry said in a statement.

One of the pleas had challenged the odd-even road rationing scheme stating that it was a “blatant violation” of the fundamental rights of the citizens. The plea, by Shashwat Bhardwaj, had also sought a study on the viability of the scheme.

Another plea by social activist Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, alleged the scheme was being implemented “solely for vote bank politics and spending crores of rupees in advertisement and promotion in the guise of curbing pollution”.

The third petition, by Santosh Gupta, had opposed the AAP government’s decision not to exempt CNG vehicles under the scheme due to misuse of CNG stickers in the past. Last week, another plea was dismissed as withdrawn.

