e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HC dismisses plea against power, water subsidy, imposes cost on petitioner

HC dismisses plea against power, water subsidy, imposes cost on petitioner

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the water and electricity subsidies given by the AAP government and also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, stating that it was “absolutely and purely” a policy decision, which does not require interference.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan said water and electricity concessions were being given by the Delhi government as per its policy decision which was based upon complex facts and situations prevailing in the society.

It said the policy is based on the desire of the people and “how to rule a state has to be best left to the people doing so”. The bench further said that unless an illegality in a policy is pointed out, the court was not inclined to alter it or interfere with it.

“The court cannot impose even a better policy,” it said, adding “we see no reason to entertain the petition”. “Petition is dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000 to be deposited with the legal services authority.”

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan had opposed the plea.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In