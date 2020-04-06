Health dept team attacked in Ludhiana locality

cities

A team of the health department was attacked in a Muslim-dominated locality near Sherpur Chowk of Ludhiana on Sunday.

Sahnewal senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Poonam said the incident took place in the afternoon when the health department workers were visiting the street number 4 for ferrying two persons suffering from flu.

She said when the team reached a house, they were surrounded by some men and were assaulted with sticks. “One of the health workers was thrashed badly. We have brought the matter to the notice of the authorities,” said Dr Poonam.

She added that the health workers sought the help of police after which they were rescued. The suspected flu patients were rushed to hospital.

Moti Nagar additional station house officer (SHO) Surinder Singh said both the parities reached a compromise and refused to lodge any complaint.

Civil surgeon Dr Raajesh Bagga said Deepak Uppal, the husband of area councillor Kitty Uppal, mediated to help them reach a compromise.