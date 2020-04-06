e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Health dept team attacked in Ludhiana locality

Health dept team attacked in Ludhiana locality

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A team of the health department was attacked in a Muslim-dominated locality near Sherpur Chowk of Ludhiana on Sunday.

Sahnewal senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Poonam said the incident took place in the afternoon when the health department workers were visiting the street number 4 for ferrying two persons suffering from flu.

She said when the team reached a house, they were surrounded by some men and were assaulted with sticks. “One of the health workers was thrashed badly. We have brought the matter to the notice of the authorities,” said Dr Poonam.

She added that the health workers sought the help of police after which they were rescued. The suspected flu patients were rushed to hospital.

Moti Nagar additional station house officer (SHO) Surinder Singh said both the parities reached a compromise and refused to lodge any complaint.

Civil surgeon Dr Raajesh Bagga said Deepak Uppal, the husband of area councillor Kitty Uppal, mediated to help them reach a compromise.

top news
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities