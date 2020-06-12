e-paper
Health depts now worried to prevent vector-borne diseases

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:11 IST
Already struggling to control coronavirus pandemic, the health departments in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have another reason to worry this season. The latest challenge they face is to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases. The departments have formed special teams to detect larvae and sensitise locals.

Recent showers in the region have led to accumulation of water which can result in mosquito breeding and subsequently dengue and malaria. “We are fighting corona, but now authorities are also worried about spread of dengue and malaria. We have started door-to-door drive,” said Kapurthala epidemiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagat.

He said that over 30 houses were inspected by a team and mosquito breeding was found at three places. Similarly, the Jalandhar health team visited over 40 places and detected breeding at eight places.

Dr Satish Kumar, of Jalandhar anti-larva cell, said that besides fighting Covid-19, a team has been asked to visit different localities and keep a check on larvae breeding.

Health teams are creating awareness about the diseases among residents and identifying vulnerable places.

