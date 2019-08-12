Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai, Pune-Kolhapur region over next 2 days: IMD

cities

PUNE:India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning indicating ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ at isolated pockets of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur region specifically, in ghat sections of western Maharashtra on August 13 and 14.

In the case of Mumbai, IMD has issued heavy rain forecast at isolated places in Mumbai,Thane and Palghar for the next 48 hours.

India Meteorological Department has also issued a “heavy to very heavy rainfall” (below 124mm) warning for the next 48-72 hours for 11 cities in the state including, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Pune and Mumbai.

The IMD notification said: “A low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours.”

The notification said under the influence of this low pressure area, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Pune exceeded its annual rainfall average (740 mm) in just two months of the rainy season till 5:30 pm on Monday, with 762.5 mm of rainfall.

During the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, Pune recorded 1.6 mm rainfall. As per IMD’s prediction maximum temperature of the city will hover around 27-28 degree Celsius and minimum temperature around 21-23 degree Celsius.

