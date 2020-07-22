Heavy showers in Delhi reduce rain deficit

cities

Delhi recorded “heavy” category rain in many parts of the city on Wednesday morning, reducing the rain deficit in the region to some extent.

Delhi’s rain deficiency since June 1 was 43% on Tuesday, which reduced to 29% on Wednesday. Weather officials said most stations have covered deficiency on Wednesday, which will be reflected on Thursday.

Safdarjung recorded 67.3 mm, Palam 81.2 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 71.9 mm rain on Wednesday.

Rainfall of 64.5 to 124.4 mm in a day is considered ‘heavy” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heavy spell of rain is due to a combination of factors, meteorologists said.

“The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is passing south of Delhi. It is passing along Bikaner, Palwal, Badaun, Bahraich, Muzaffarpur and north-eastern states. Because Palwal is just south of Delhi, it is bringing a lot of rain here. There is also a trough (area of low pressure) in the westerlies. Moist south-westerly winds are also blowing from the Arabian Sea. All of these are contributing to thundershowers and rain,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift to the east Thursday onwards, leading to gradual reduction in the rains.

The western part of monsoon trough is now lying to the south of its normal position and eastern part runs close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition, the convergence of moist southerly-southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over north-east and adjoining east India is very likely to continue for next 24 hours till Thursday.

The interaction between mid-level westerlies and lower level south-westerlies from Arabian Sea over northwest India is likely to continue till Thursday.

According to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin, rain intensity and distribution over northwest India was likely to reduce significantly from Thursday but widespread and heavy rain is likely over central, east, northeast India and Maharashtra during the next three days.