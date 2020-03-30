Heavy snow, rain forecastfrom today in Himachal

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:26 IST

Heavy snow in higher reaches and rain, accompanied by hailstorm gusty winds and thunderstorms, in other parts of the state is ‘very likely’ from March 31, the Himachal Pradesh meteorological department has forecast.

It has also issued an orange warning for Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts. An ‘Orange’ warning stands for ‘Alert’, and authorities are expected to be prepared. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow warning, meaning ‘Watch’ and stay updated has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for March 31. The same warning has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kangra for April 1. Orange warning is the second-most dangerous warning after red.

The higher reaches of the state saw some precipitation at isolated spots starting late Sunday and till Monday evening. The minimum temperatures were 1-2°C below normal, while the maximum temperatures were 2-3° below normal.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, snow and rain was is very likely to occur throughout the state from March 31 to April 1 in middle and higher hills of the state; this spell may even extend up to April 2. The weather is expected to clear on April 3, 4 after which snow and rain is again ‘very likely’ to continue in the middle and higher reaches of the state from April 5.

On Monday, state capital Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2°C. Minimum temperature in Kufri was 4°C, Manali 2°C, Dalhousie 7.5°C and Dharamshala 9.6°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 7.5°C, 16°C, 15.7°C and 15.7°C respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded -0.3°C minimum temperature and received 1.2 cm snowfall. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at -5°C while Una was the hottest at 28.5°C.