Held with heroin, Ludhiana SHO tests positive for drugs

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:48 IST

Arrested for possessing heroin, station house officer (SHO), division number 2 police station, Ludhiana, Amandeep Singh Gill and his aide Ajay Kumar tested positive for drugs. The special task force (STF) conducted the dope test on the accused at the civil hospital on Thursday.

The STF arrested Amandeep and Ajay on Tuesday with 10gm of heroin. A case under Sections 21, 59 (2), 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station Mohali. A court remanded them in five-day STF custody.

While investigating the role of head constable Balvir Singh (now dismissed), who is also a close aide of the SHO, the STF recovered several Aadhaar cards and other documents. The STF suspects that he used to blackmail people in lieu of extorting money, even when he was suspended.

The STF conducted raids to round up Satvir Singh, Gurpal Singh of Jassowal village, Harpreet Singh, alias Peeta, and Gagan of Dakha and Satvir’s cousin Yadwinder Singh, suspects of drug peddling for further investigation in the case. The suspects were set free by the accused SHO after accepting bribe from them.

According to the STF officials, the suspects are on the run. One of the suspects has undergone major surgery and is admitted to a hospital. When the suspects were rounded up by Balvir and his aides on February 11, a total of 20gm of heroin was recovered from their possession. Of this, 10gm contraband was recovered from the SHO.