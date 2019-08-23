Help Govt reach last mile through CSR, MCCIA tells Pune Inc

cities

PUNE: More than 100 representatives of various corporates and NGOs participated in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) on Friday to strengthen CSR initiatives in Pune.

In his keynote address, Sameer Sharma, director general and CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs urged corporates to undertake needs assessment and conceptualise work patterns before commencing on CSR activities.

“The first step for any corporate before indulging into CSR activities should be understanding the needs of the people and then conceptualise the projects. We have to be look after the fact that ultimate needs of the people have to be met and while doing so the government is completely supporting all such initiatives,” he said.

Sharma noted that the ease of living for the people needed to be addressed.

Pradeep Bhargava, president MCCIA pointed out that it was not possible for the government to reach the last mile in all instances and hence corporates must contribute through CSR funding. “While doing so, we must never think that the intent of doing a CSR activity is any sort of atonement for having done anything wrong,” he said.

Appreciating MCCIA’s initiative, Sita Ram Gupta, executive director, Lupin Foundation said, “The basic goal of such a CSR summit is universal welfare. We have to create an environment where individuals can realise their optimal potential and make them aware of the opportunities of contributing to the society and the nation.”

