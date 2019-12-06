Help us in smooth functioning of businesses: Jai Ram to oppn

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:18 IST

Bracing for a stormy winter session of Vidhan Sabha, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the opposition should raise concrete issues and help the state government in smooth functioning of businesses.

Responding to a query on regional bias, the chief minister said equal and balanced development of all parts of the state was being undertaken and it was wrong to say that Hamirpur was being ignored in matter of development.

. “The previous Congress regime is to be blamed for creating a mess in the state. Those who are levelling various charges against the state government should first mention what did when they were in power at both state and national level,” the chief minister said during a press meet here. He was joined by Union minister of state for finances and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur.

Replying to another question on Hyderabad gangrape and murder, he said the incident was shocking and there was a need to curb such heinous crimes.

He, however, refused to comment on the encounter killings of the four accused for the rape and murder of the 25-year-old woman.

The chief minister congratulated the Hamirpur district administration for constructing warehouses for keeping the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He also inaugurated inspection hut of irrigation and public health department and office building of commandant home guards constructed at the cost of Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 1.57 crore, respectively.

Thakur said the posts of drawing and physical education teachers would be filled up in a systematic manner and it was wrong to say that the government was discriminating in filling the posts of both these cadres.

CM ANNOUNCES SUB TEHSIL AT LAMBLOO

The chief minister announced creation of a new sub tehsil at Lambloo in Hamirpur district.

While addressing a public meeting at Matahni after inaugurating the new campus of the HP Technical University here, Thakur announced a recurring grant of Rs 10 crore to the university.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated Indoor Stadium at Neta Ji Subhash Chander Bose Post Graduate Degree College here, which was completed at the cost of Rs 7.74 crore.

Thakur laid foundation stone of water supply scheme Gasota and sub stations at Lambloo and Khangal. The two substations would benefit over 70,000 population of 81 villages of 22 panchayats of the area, he said. He also laid foundation stone of office of district welfare officer.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said technical education could play a vital role in skill upgradation of youth and thereby help in ensuring employment and self-employment opportunities to them.

Local MLA Narender Thakur thanked the chief minister for laying foundation stones and inaugurating developmental projects worth Rs 135 crore in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the chief minister paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary by paying floral tributes at his statue at Ambedkar Chowk.