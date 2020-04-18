Helpline numbers for distressed, migrants in J&K, Ladakh launched

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:11 IST

To mitigate the suffering of people in distress, J&K State Legal Service Authority(SLSA), under the guidance of Justice Gita Mittal, chief justice of J&K high court and Justice Rajesh Bindal, patron-in-chief J&K SLSA, have drawn up a comprehensive plan.

Helplines manned by District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) secretaries have been launched.

The helpline launched to redress the grievances of labourers and daily wagers belonging to other parts of the country, who are stranded in J&K and Ladakh, is being managed by a committee comprising Amit Sharma, secretary, DLSA, Ramban, (9419035006) and Rafia Hassan, secretary, DLSA, Anantnag, (9149450377).

Another helpline to redress the grievances of the people including the students belonging to J&K and Ladakh, who have been left stranded in other states, is being managed by Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal (9622200042) and Swati Gupta (9419190340), secretaries, DLSA, Baramulla and Samba, respectively.

Apart from this, another helpline to provide necessary educational guidance has been constituted for children and is being manned by Naushad Ahmad Khan, secretary, DLSA, Jammu, (9622283677) and Sandeep Kour, secretary, DLSA, Udhampur, (9419223000) as nodal officers for Jammu.