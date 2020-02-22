Heritage fest, craft mela kick off in Royal City

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:19 IST

The 15-day annual heritage festival and craft mela have kicked off in city on Saturday. The craft mela is being at the Sheesha Mehal while the heritage fest is on at the Qila Mubarak. The events will conclude on March 5.

It festivities were launched by Patiala MP (member Parliament) Preneet Kaur on Saturday. A vintage car rally and multiple music and dance performances will be organised during the festival.

A spokesperson of the district administration said that craftsmen across country and from Afghanistan, Thailand, Turkey, Ghana, Sudan, and Uzbekistan, have put specialties of their country on display.

Artistes from different state are participating in festival by putting up stalls representing their states and showcasing their specialities.

“Artisans and artistes from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. A total of 150 stalls have been put up,” the spokesperson said.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said that a dog show will also be organised at the Polo Grounds on Sunday morning. “Classical dance and music performances will also take place in the evening. I appeal to people to reach the venues in maximum number and enjoy the show,” he added.

MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur, who is the nodal officer of the festival, said that canines of around 300 breeds will participate in the dog show.