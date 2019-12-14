e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cities

‘Hiding’ since Oct 22, owners of Goodwin Jewellers surrender

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:09 IST
Sajana Nambiar and Anamika Gharat
Sajana Nambiar and Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Owners of Goodwin Jewellers and accused in the ₹25-crore fraud case, Sunilkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran and Sudheerkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran, were arrested by Thane Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) after they had surrendered at the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) court in Thane, on Friday. The brothers have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

EOW officers revealed both brothers had been hiding in Kerala after they shut down 12 branches of Goodwin Jewellers across Mumbai, Pune and Kerala on October 22, without intimating customers and investors. “Our team had seized their properties, bank accounts and vehicles during the investigation which forced them to surrender to the court,” said Sanjay Jadhav, deputy commissioner, EOW, Thane.

There are four other accused in the case, including store managers and accountants, who are still absconding, said the police. EOW has formed three teams to investigate this case in Thane, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Since EOW took over the case on October 31, a total of 1,154 investors have registered complaints with local police stations and EOW. Aside from buying and selling jewellery, Goodwin Jewellers introduced saving schemes that offered interest rates varying between 14-18%. Nine cases of cheating and fraud have been registered against the accused and the losses are estimated to be worth ₹25 crore.

According to the officers, the brothers started the business with a store in Dombivli in 2005. When business slowed down this year, they fled with their belongings, and hid in Kerala. On November 20, the Goodwin Investors’ Association, which has around 300 members from Mumbai and Pune, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court (SC), demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a special investigating team (SIT). Meanwhile, the brothers released audio-visual messages on social media assuring investors they would return the money deposited with Goodwin Jewellers.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities