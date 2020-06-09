e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal CM for time-bound completion of development works

Himachal CM for time-bound completion of development works

Jai Ram said work on various power projects, particularly 111 MW Sawara Kuddu and 180 MW Holi-Bajoli, should be expedited.

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.(HT Photo)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday directed the state government officials to ensure time-bound completion of various developmental works.

Any delay in the execution results in cost escalation as well as deprives the common masses of benefits, he said while presiding over the review meeting of ‘Budget Assurances for 2020-21’.

Jai Ram said work on various power projects, particularly 111 MW Sawara Kuddu and 180 MW Holi-Bajoli, should be expedited.

He said ₹6947-crore Renuka hydro project has been declared nationally important and would be completed by the end of financial year.

The chief minister said the government has launched Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojna to promote local entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Over 1.80 lakh Himachalis who have returned to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic may get benefitted from this scheme.

He also stressed the effective implementation of Swaran Jayanti Poshahaar Yojna by providing nutritious food and supplements to children and women.

To promote dairy farming, the state government is trying to provide the best veterinary services and has also increased the procurement price of milk by ₹2/liter to benefit the farmers, he said.

To conserve the rich cultural heritage of the state and boost the economy, Jai Ram said efforts should be made to promote rural handicrafts and handloom products.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced policymakers to re-shape health strategies by providing specialised healthcare facilities.

The CM revealed that his government was according top priority to road infrastructure and time-bound completion of ongoing projects. He also stressed on the need to explore possibilities of alternative modes of transportation.

Endeavours should be made for skill development of the youth to make them more employable and ready for starting their own ventures, he said.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi assured the CM that all-out efforts would be made to complete all the projects within the stipulated period. Various senior officers were present on the occasion.

top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In