Himachal Covid tally reaches 34,327, state likely to impose more curbs

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 627 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday taking the state tally to 34,327, while the death toll mounted to 528 as 19 more people succumbed to the contagion.

State recorded highest number of fatalities today. Eighteen people had died due to the virus on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 169 were reported in Shimla, 120 in Mandi, 110 in Kullu, 61 in Solan, 54 in Bilaspur, 40 in Hamirpur, 27 in Una, 15 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, 12 in Kinnaur and four in Chamba.

There are 7,034 active cases in the state while 26,733 people have been cured so far. On Sunday, 644 recoveries were recorded.

Shimla surpassed Mandi in terms of cases. Shimla now has 5,521 cases and Mandi 5,512.

Solan 4,432 cases, Kangra 4,347, Kullu 3,065, Sirmaur 2,523, Una 1,950, Bilaspur 1,800, Hamirpur 1,775, Chamba 1,746, , Lahaul-Spiti 950, and Kinnaur 706.

GOVT TO IMPOSE NEW RESTRICTIONS

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government is considering imposing more curbs in the wake of steep rise in Covid-19 cases in state. The proposed measures include a strict vigil on the border and barring entry of people with Covid-like symptoms into the state.

For this, more police and health workers will be deployed at the inter-state borders. The matter is likely to come up for discussion in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Himachal has seen a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in November, registering over 12,000 more cases. There has been a 53% jump in new infections. Also, a total of 216 people have died of Covid this month alone, taking the case fatality ratio to 1.5%.

The state government has already imposed restrictions on social gatherings with a ceiling of 100 people in close spaces. Covid-19 tests for catering staff in such gatherings have been made mandatory while organisers will have to take permission from the authorities before the events.