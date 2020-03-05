e-paper
Himachal gave extension in service to 15 officials, CM tells assembly

During question hour, Thakur said in light of Himachal HC judgment on December 19, 2017, extension and re-employment beyond the age of retirement has to be allowed rarely

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:18 IST
SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government has given extension in service to 15 officials in various departments in 19 months, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly on Thursday.

He said those given extension in service between January 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019 include two national awardee teachers.

During question hour, the chief minister said that the fundamental rule 56 (D) provides for extension in government service in rare and exceptional circumstance.

He said that in the light of the Himachal high court judgment on December 19, 2017, extension and re-employment beyond the age of retirement has to be allowed rarely.

The chief minister was replying to a question by Congress member Jagat Singh Negi.

