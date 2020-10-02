Himachal logs 7 deaths, 235 new Covid-19 infections

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 235 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 15,454.

Of the new cases, 45 were recorded in Kangra, 30 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 25 in Shimla, 19 in Chamba, 18 in Una, 17 in Bilaspur, 15 each in Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Kullu and eight in Lahaul-Spiti.

The death toll has mounted to 197 after seven more people succumbed to the virus.

Three people died in Solan while two deaths each were reported in Shimla and Kangra.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 3,077 cases followed by Kangra where 2,358 people have been infected till date. Sirmaur has 1,854 cases, Mandi 1,776, Shimla 1,347, Una 1,324, Hamirpur 938, Chamba 870, Bilaspur 855, Kullu 685, Kinnaur 196 and Lahaul-Spiti 174 cases.

The hill-state has so far conducted 3,01,325 tests, which is more than 41,000 tests per million population. The infection confirmation rate is around 2,100 per million.

The recovery rate is 77% as 388 more patients have been cured. So far, 11,976 people have recovered in the state. There are 3,256 active cases in the state. The fatality rate is 1.2%.