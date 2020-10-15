e-paper
Himachal logs five deaths, 295 new Covid cases

Himachal logs five deaths, 295 new Covid cases

There are 2,654 active cases in the state whereas 15,370 people have recovered. As many as 153 patients recovered on Thursday.

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala/Shimla
Officials said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing and sanitisation. Also, the standard operating procedure is being adhered to.
Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 295 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 18,303.

Besides this, the death toll mounted to 255 as five patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 61 each were reported in Mandi and Shimla, 26 in Kangra, 25 in Bilaspur, 22 each in Kullu and Solan, 19 in Hamirpur, 18 in Lahaul-Spiti, 16 in Sirmaur, 13 in Una and 12 in Chamba.

Three people died of the contagion in Kullu and one each in Hamirpur and Kangra.

There are 2,654 active cases in the state whereas 15,370 people have recovered. As many as 153 patients recovered today.

In terms of the cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,398 cases and is followed by Kangra where 2,721 people have tested positive till date. Mandi has 2,238 case, Sirmaur 2,068, Shimla, 1,845, Una 1,445, Bilaspur 1,077, Hamirpur 1,065, Chamba 1,007, Kullu 958, Lahaul-Spiti 269 and Kinnaur 212.

35 INTER-STATE BUS ROUTES RESTORED

After the overwhelming response on Day 1, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Thursday resumed inter-state bus services on 35 more routes. The HRTC had resumed inter-state bus services on Wednesday after a gap of seven months.

90 MORE INTER-STATE BUSES TO PLY FROM TODAY

State transport minister Bikram Singh, on Thursday, said that 90 more HRTC buses will ply on inter-state routes from Friday for convenience of people. These include buses to Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ropar, Sanwal, Dehradun, and Ambala Cantt.

Singh said that HRTC has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona virus. Presently, HRTC is plying only non-AC buses. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing and sanitization. The standard operating procedure is also being adhered to, he added.

