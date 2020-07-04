Himachal Pradesh allows inter-state movement, but registration must for Covid-19 monitoring and contact tracing

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:00 IST

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday opened state borders for all, relaxing the Covid e-pass condition for inter-state movement after the Centre denied it permission to continue with travel curbs.

Individuals seeking entry into the state will, however, have to mandatorily register themselves on the Covid e-pass portal.

The Union home ministry issuing guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on June 29, directing states to allow free inter-state movement of persons. The state government, however, wrote to the ministry, seeking permission to continue with travel restriction in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. But the Centre denied it permission.

The number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 1,033 in Himachal.

According to guidelines issued by the state disaster management cell of the revenue department, tourists coming to the state with valid hotel bookings of not less than five days and equipped with a Covid-negative report issued by an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited lab, not older than 72 hours, will be exempted from quarantine.

Anyone can enter the state without an e-pass. All inter-state movement will be monitored through registration on the Covid e-pass software to ensure compliance of the quarantine requirements and facilitate contact tracing in case of the detection of a Covid-positive person.

REGISTERING ON PORTAL

Any person keen to visit Himachal can enter his particulars on this software http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in and details of their arrival will be shared with the authorities for quarantine requirement.

Orchardists, agriculturists, contractors and project proponents shall ensure registration of all labourers brought to the state from outside on the portal.

Daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers may enter and exit by providing details with the district authorities.

TAXIS ALLOWED WITH DC PERMISSION

The inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited. Taxis, however, can ply with permission of deputy commissioners.

Educational institutions may not be used as quarantine centres as far as possible and preference will be given to community buildings, hotels and guest houses.

Quarantine conditions will be waived for students and accompanying parents moving in and out of the state due to competitive exams.

Religious places shall be opened only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the department of language, art and culture after ensuring full readiness to comply with the SOPs.

Tourism units will be opened and operated as per the SOPs issued by the department of tourism.

Medical colleges in the state will also be opened in the state for final year students to strengthen the health system.

Use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all persons entering the state.