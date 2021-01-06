e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal records 102 Covid cases

Himachal records 102 Covid cases

Active cases have come down to 1,437 while recoveries rose to 53,487 after 307 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate is at 95.6%.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh recorded 102 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the state’s case tally to 55,910, while the death toll mounted to 938 after four more patients died of the virus.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Kangra, 17 in Shimla, 14 each in Chamba and Solan, 12 in Mandi, four in Una, three in Kullu, two each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, and one in Kinnaur.

Active cases have come down to 1,437 while recoveries rose to 53,487 after 307 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate is at 95.6%.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,165 cases, followed by Mandi where 9,759 people have been detected positive, Kangra has 7,879 cases, Solan 6,526, Kullu 4,376, Sirmaur 3,213, Chamba 2,887, Bilaspur 2,879, Hamirpur 2,873, Una 2,778, Kinnaur 1,328, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,247.

To date, a total of 8,09,088 tests have been conducted in Himachal. The state has a case fatality ratio of 1.7% while the new cases have grown by 0.3% in the last one week.

top news
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In