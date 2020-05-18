Himachalis returning from abroad to be quarantined in hotels

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:55 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday notified the standard operating procedure for (SOP) quarantining Himachalis returning from foreign countries on special flights.

Principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Kundu said that since May 9, as many as 29 Himachal residents have returned to India by special flights or by sea.

Nineteen returned by air between May 9 and May 16 and are currently quarantined at various institutional facilities in New Delhi.

Apart from it, three people returned from the Maldives on INS Jalashava on May 10 and two on INS Magar on May 13 and are kept in a quarantine facility in Kerala.

“Five people have returned from Dubai and have been placed under quarantine at Amritsar,” said Kundu.

He added that the ministry of home affairs has decided that all the returnees will have to be institutionally quarantined for 14-days preferably at the headquarters of the district they belong to.

Kundu said that the state government has identified Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC)-run Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla, Hotel Pinewood at Barog in Solan, Hotel Dhauladhar and Hotel Bhagsu in Dharamshala and Hotel Tea Bud in Palampur to quarantine returnees.

Managing Director of HPTDC will ensure that all these hotels maintain hygiene and cleanliness and the staff downloads the Arogya Setu App.

“Additional chief secretary (health) shall depute sufficient doctors and paramedical staff to carry out regular health checkups of people under quarantine. And such persons will be allowed to leave the quarantine facility only after the clearance by the medical officer,” said Kundu.

He said that the MEA will share the list of returnees with the state government’s resident commissioner in Delhi before their arrival. The staff of the resident commissioner will receive the returnees at the airport as per the SOP issued by MHA.

They will be medically examined on arrival and will have to download the Arogya Setu App.

“As per SOP of MHA, passengers found to be Covid-19 positive shall be taken to a medical facility of the state where the flight lands. Remaining passengers shall be taken to the institutional facility in Himachal by taxis arranged by HPTDC on payment bases,” he said.

He said that deputy commissioners of the concerned districts shall issue an e-pass for the persons arriving from abroad and the taxi in which they shall be travelling.

“If the returnees are found to be tested negative for coronavirus after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home where they will self-monitor their health for 14 more days,” said Kundu.

He added that the state government shall only concur in the evacuation of those returnees who land at Delhi, Chandigarh or Amritsar airports.

Kundu said that HPTDC shall issue its own SOP for its operation and management in respect of the designated institutional quarantine centers. “It may be ensured that all inmates of these centres observe social distancing, personal hygiene and wear masks at all times,” he said.

“Any violations or unruly behavior by the guests shall be reported to the officer of the law,” he said adding that HPTDC will ensure that any public area within the premises like restaurants, gymnasium, bars, meeting halls are not used.

The use of lift should be avoided and if the situation warrants its use not more than two people be allowed.

He said that people entering the tourism unit converted into quarantine centre be screened medically and movement of guests outside their rooms shall be monitored.