Hindon riverfront project likely to be downsized with new location

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 21:55 IST

The proposed riverfront project on the banks of river Hindon may be downsized to 4km instead of proposed 8km and may be curtailed to the stretch between the Haj House and Hindon barrage in Ghaziabad. The officials of the UP irrigation department, which is preparing a detailed project report, said a survey is being done of the new location as the old location had a lot of land belonging to farmers.

The riverfront was initially proposed to be developed on an 8km (4km on each side) stretch of river Hindon between the city forest in Karhera and the Haj House. The officials said they rejected this stretch as a majority of the land belonged to farmers.

“The cost of the project would have been too high if we had to purchase land from farmers. So, we have directed a survey of the river stretch between Haj House and Hindon barrage.This stretch is mostly government land, which is available. But the length of the riverfront will be shorter and may be 4km (2km on each side),” NK Lamba, executive engineer, UP irrigation department, said.

“A survey is ongoing at the new location. A report will be submitted by our officials within a couple of days. We are also trying to keep the per kilometre cost of the project to about ₹50 crore. The costing of the entire project will be calculated once the survey report is received,” he said.

Officials said they have also tried to keep the add-ons to a minimum with embankments, pedestrian walkways and seating arrangement for visitors.

The project was conceived by the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the work for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) was assigned to the UP Irrigation Department.

“The irrigation department has told us that government land is available at the new location. The survey of the new land is underway. Thereafter the DPR will be finalised,” SP Sisodia, deputy director, (horticulture), GDA, said.