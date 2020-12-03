e-paper
Honey trap racket busted in Kullu

The accused used to lure people by calling them home on pretext of sale or purchase of land, befriending the victims by using social media platforms and other ways.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Kullu police have busted a honey trap racket with the arrest of two women and five men who were active in Kullu district for the last few years.

The accused used to lure people by calling them home on pretext of sale or purchase of land, befriending the victims by using social media platforms and other ways.

The accused would seduce the victims and then threaten them. Wife of one of the victims had recently filed an FIR against the accused after which police took action and immediately arrested the accused.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said police are conducting investigation and a cases has been registered under Sections 364A, 388, 342, 506, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

