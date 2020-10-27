e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hoshiarpur again, 15-year-old brick kiln worker raped

Hoshiarpur again, 15-year-old brick kiln worker raped

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
         

A 15-year-old girl working at a brick kiln in Naru Nangal here was allegedly raped by a youth, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Manan village on October 24.

The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Sadar police station sub-inspector Neelam Kumari. The victim lived at labour quarters. The accused lived nearby.

The accused gagged the girl’s mouth when was alone at home and took her to a nearby place where he raped her, said police. The accused fled after the victim’s mother reached the crime spot after hearing her screams. The complaint was lodged on Sunday night, said police. Both the accused and girl are migrant labourers.

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In