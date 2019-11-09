Hospitals saw reduced footfall on verdict day

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:44 IST

Doctors at government hospitals gave at least five minutes to each patient, as against the usual 30 to 40 seconds. Reason: Patient inflow came down to one-fourth on Saturday, when the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya case.

“Not sure, but it could be the impact of closures announced for all educational institutions. People might have thought it to be a holiday for hospitals also,” said a senior consultant of a government hospital.

There were hardly any queues at pathologies, medicine counters and for X-ray/other facilities on hospital campuses.

Balrampur Hospital, which usually receives an average 4,000 patients every day, got only 1,186. Similarly, other hospitals also witnessed reduced footfall of patients.

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU), which gets over 7,000 patients in the OPD on an average (the maximum as compared to other hospitals), got 3,331 patients during the day. Of these, only 994 were new patients.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) got 367 patients in the OPD while Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital got 1,009 patients. Similar was the scene at the eight women and child hospitals in the city. At Lok Bandhu Hospital, about 800 patients registered themselves to see a doctor while 1,200 patients visited the Civil Hospital for the same.

“Work was done without time being wasted in queues. Doctors listened to the patients and even gave tips on healthy lifestyle,” said a patient who came for a check-up at the hospital block of Lohia institute.