Hotel Ambassador suicide: Note sent for forensic tests

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A day after a 24-year-old man was found dead in room number 310 of the Hotel Ambassador near Khan Market with a suicide note by his side, police have sent the note for a forensic examination. The police found strips of medicines, probably sedatives, beside the body, and these have also been sent to be examined.

Police are awaiting the autopsy reports, but said that prima facie, the cause of the alleged suicide appears to be family discord, police said.

On Friday, employees of the hotel learnt about the man’s death at around 3.45pm. According to the police, the man, who lived with his father in south Delhi, had checked in on January 19 for five days, and was scheduled to check out on Friday. The police said that when a hotel employee went to his room on Friday, he did not respond to repeated knocks on the door or calls on the intercom and even his cellphone. Since a foul smell was also emanating from the room, hotel staff opened the room using a spare key, and found the man lying unconscious on the bed. They called the police, who rushed him to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Apart from the medicines, the police had also found a suicide note in which were written lyrics of a song titled ‘In The End’ by American rock band Linkin Park — “…in the end it doesn’t even matter” . Police said the man had also mentioned the contact numbers of his sister and father in the note.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the crime team inspected the spot and took photographs. “His body has been checked, and no injury marks were found. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and was later handed over to the family,” he said.

An investigator, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the man may have ended his life because of familial problems. “His parents live separately. He had completed his school around seven years ago and was not employed. His father works as a psychiatrist and mother sells artifacts. We are talking to his family members and friends to know more,” the officer said.

The hotel did not respond to a mail seeking their response.

