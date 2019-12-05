Hotel Shivalikview staffer suspended for swindling ₹22L

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:53 IST

A storekeeper with Hotel Shivalikview storekeeper, who allegedly swindled about ₹22 lakh by tampering with records in the last one year, was suspended on Tuesday by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO). The staffer has been identified as Brijender Mohan Vashisht.

Chief general manager RK Popli said “Currently, we have suspended him and ordered an inquiry. We have also sought an explanation from the general manager of Hotel Shivalikview.”

Popli also said that since the agency supplying some items appears to be a party in the fraud, they have stopped payment to it.

Last week, a surprise check by CITCO’s official detected tampering in the bills and order books. The inspection was done after complaints of increase in food cost came from the hotel itself.

Brijender was allegedly tampering with the record books carrying lists of items to be ordered from the supplier. The fact that supplier had also changed bill details points to its complicity in the fraud, said an official, on condition of anonymity.

Every CITCO hotel storekeeper has an order book to keep records of items ordered through suppliers. Later, bills sent by the supplier are attached with the supply order.

Sources also said Brijender had earlier been caught for tampering with the beverage bills as well.