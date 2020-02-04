e-paper
Hours after arrest, 25-year-old snatcher gives police the slip

Deepak Kumar of Mohalla Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri was taken to the police station at Gill Road for further interrogation. The accused requested the police personnel to allow him to answer nature’s call and they agreed. The accused, however, fled while their backs were turned

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hours after being arrested for snatching by the CIA staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate, a 25-year-old man managed to give the officials the slip and escaped on Tuesday.

Deepak Kumar of Mohalla Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri was taken to the police station at Gill Road for further interrogation. The accused requested the police personnel to allow him to answer nature’s call and they agreed. The accused, however, fled while their backs were turned. The police gave him a chase, but to no avail.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said a hunt is on for the accused and CIA staff personnel are also under the scanner.

Deepak was held from Itta Wala Chowk following a tip-off, and 11 mobile phones were recovered from his possession. He used to strike at busy and posh markets, residential and industrial areas, and snatch phones and hand bags, police said. A case under Section 379B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered.

Police said Deepak was arrested earlier in January 2019 with four mobile phones in Moti Nagar, but was bailed out in March 2019. He had started skipping hearings following which proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender had been initiated, officials said.

