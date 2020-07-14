HP CM dedicates devp projects worth Rs 73 cr for Banjar

cities

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday dedicated developmental projects worth about Rs 73 crores in Banjar Vidhan Sabha constituency of Kullu district through video conferencing.

He said that Banjar has immense potential from tourism point of view. “To promote eco-tourism there, state government has started online booking facility for forest rest houses at Soza and Jibhi. Rs 12 crore silk centre was being established at Banjar to promote sericulture,” he said.

He added that work on Gadagushani Degree College is in progress. Around Rs 100 crore is being spent on 26 roads under the PMGSY scheme in the area.

Thakur laid the foundation stones of lift irrigation scheme ay Wahami Nala in Hurala Naraish to be completed by incurring Rs 10.63 crore; lift irrigation scheme at Damoti, Walagad, Chethar, Khaba of Banjar area on which Rs 7.14 crore will be spent; lift irrigation scheme at Sinud, Hathithan, Khokhan and Haat by spending Rs 14.16 crore; and lift irrigation scheme at Bhatgran, Tuniseri of Banjar area to be completed using Rs 1.48 crore.

These irrigation schemes will provide irrigation facilities to 567 hectare, 450 hectare, 343 hectare and 128 hectare of land, respectively.

CM laid foundation stone of additional building of PWD rest house at Gadagushaini to be constructed for Rs 2.47 crore; metalling of 7km Sainj-Deuri road and Neoli-Shaishar road to be completed using Rs 4.95 crore and Rs 14.87 crore, respectively.

He laid foundation stones of helipad in Banjarto be constructed by spending Rs 2.90 crore. He said the rest house will provide better facilities to locals and tourists visiting the area.

Thakur laid foundation stones of upgrade of 12.5km Bhuen-Diyar raod to be completed by incurring expenditure of Rs 11.61 crore; and about 10km Deuri-Shanad-Shrikot road on which Rs 6.14 crore will be spent. These roads will benefit about 6,200 people in the area.