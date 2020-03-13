HP restricts foreigners’ movement in tribal areas

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:25 IST

Amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh government has restricted movement of foreign tourists and Nepalese citizens in tribal areas of Lahaul And Spiti on Friday.

Tribal development and agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda has issued an advisory to the district administration asking them to restrict the movement of foreigners in the sensitive tribal district.

“I have also directed the administration to restrict the movement of Nepalese persons in the district,” said Markanda, adding that a post had been setup at Sansari nullah to screen visitors from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Posts have also been setup to screen visitors in other parts of the district. The restrictions on movement will continue till May,” said Markanda. In 2019, a total of 1,32,983 tourists visited Lahaul-Spiti, of which 14,948 were foreigners and 1,18,035 were domestic tourists.

Meanwhile, as many as 489 persons with a travel history to coronavirus (COVID-19) affected countries are under surveillance in Himachal Pradesh, a state health official said on Friday.

A total of 287 persons are under observation Kangra, 77 in Shimla and 31 in Solan. Around 220 people have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period while 84 have left the state, he said.

“Samples of five suspected COVID-19 patients came out to be negative. There is no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Himachal,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the state health authorities have advised the public to adhere to the health advisory issued by the state government from time to time.

People with a travel history to COVID-19 affected countries in the last 14 days have been told to inform authorities on helpline number 104. They have been asked to stay in isolation for 28 days from the time of their arrival in India.

It is mandatory for those who have been to Wuhan city in China after January 15 to undergo a test for COVID-19.