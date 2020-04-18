HP Secretariat buzzes with activity after 25 days of lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:04 IST

The Himachal Pradesh secretariat, which had been wearing a deserted look since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, saw signs of activity for the first time in 25 days on Saturday as the chief minister and his cabinet held a meeting at the Ellerslie building.

The specter of coronavirus loomed large at the Ellerslie building, which house the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary among other prominent offices.

As preventive measure, the government deputed health staff at the entrance of the building. All those entering the building were screened with thermal sensors. All the officers present at the secretariat were seen wearing masks.

The ministers did not go to their offices and went straight to the Summer Hall committee room.

The meeting was attended by irrigation and public health minister Mahender Singh Thakur, urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary, social justice minister Rajeev Sezjal, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda and industries minister Bikram Singh.

The meeting lasted for three hours. Additional chief secretary health RD Dhiman made a presentation on the current situation in the state and future strategies to combat the crisis .

The Ellrerslie building was designed by lieutenant colonel HES Abbott. The building served as headquarters of the Punjab province and later housed the secretariat. The Himachal government shifted the secretariat here in 1967.