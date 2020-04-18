e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP Secretariat buzzes with activity after 25 days of lockdown

HP Secretariat buzzes with activity after 25 days of lockdown

All those entering the building were screened with thermal sensors.

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:04 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a cabinet meeting at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla on Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a cabinet meeting at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Himachal Pradesh secretariat, which had been wearing a deserted look since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, saw signs of activity for the first time in 25 days on Saturday as the chief minister and his cabinet held a meeting at the Ellerslie building.

The specter of coronavirus loomed large at the Ellerslie building, which house the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary among other prominent offices.

As preventive measure, the government deputed health staff at the entrance of the building. All those entering the building were screened with thermal sensors. All the officers present at the secretariat were seen wearing masks.

The ministers did not go to their offices and went straight to the Summer Hall committee room.

The meeting was attended by irrigation and public health minister Mahender Singh Thakur, urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary, social justice minister Rajeev Sezjal, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda and industries minister Bikram Singh.

The meeting lasted for three hours. Additional chief secretary health RD Dhiman made a presentation on the current situation in the state and future strategies to combat the crisis .

The Ellrerslie building was designed by lieutenant colonel HES Abbott. The building served as headquarters of the Punjab province and later housed the secretariat. The Himachal government shifted the secretariat here in 1967.

top news
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities