HPU extends last date for online registration to July 31

In case of query, students can contact on 0177-2833599, 0177-2833598 or email at rmehpu@gmail.com

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:34 IST
SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, has extended the last date for submission of online registrations application forms for Postgraduate (PG) and Undergraduate (UG) courses for academic session 2019-20 to July 31, due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

An HPU notification states that all colleges have been directed to only approve student’s registration application form from their college ID and principal ID, and only then issue a registration card to students. In case of query, students can contact on 0177-2833599, 0177-2833598 or email at rmehpu@gmail.com.

ENTRY OF OUTSIDERS BANNED IN VARSITY

With four covid-19 cases reported in Boileauganj locality of Shimla, 2km from the university, HPU has prohibited entry of outsiders in the university and only teaching and non-teaching staff and other university officials will be allowed in the campus. HPU vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar said safety of their staff was their priority. Boileauganj area has been sealed.

