HSVP to e-auction 103 commercial sites in Panchkula

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)will be auctioning 103 commercial sites in 11 sectors of the city.

The estate office has finalised two dates––September 20 and October 21 for the e-auction.

The registration for the same started on August 29 and the HSVP has finalised a few properties for the first phase.

HSVP estate officer (EO) Mamta Sharma said, in the first e-auction, scheduled this month, only 10 properties will be put up while the remaining will be put in October. She said that the department has planned two auctions to review the response in the market for the e-auction.

Officials said, they were conducting a survey of physical availability of commercial sites to be finalised by September 15.

As many as eight commercial sites in Sector 4; six in Sector 8; 11 in Sector 9; six in Sector 10; three in Sector 11; three in Sector 12; seven in Sector 14; 15 in Sector 15; 21 in Sector 16; 10 in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) Sector 4 and six in MDC Sector 5, will be up for the offer.

The sites include shop-cum-offices (SCOs), double storey structure (DSS), shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and booths. Anyone can participate in the e-auction after registering on their website www.hsvphry.org.in. Those interested will have to deposit 2% of the reserve price of the property to take part in the e-auction.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:30 IST