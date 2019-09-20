Hubby of deceased ex-coast guard officer booked for polygamy

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:33 IST

The husband of a former coast guard officer, who died after falling from the rooftop of a residential building in July, was booked for polygamy on Friday.

“An FIR of polygamy was lodged against Arvind Singh. He is husband of Sneha Kathayat, former deputy commandant of the Indian Coast Guard, who died in July,” said AK Saroj, SHO, PGI police station.

It was alleged that Arvind Singh had married Sneha without divorcing his first wife Shikha. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Shikha’s father, Manoj Singh.

Manoj Singh said he came to know about Arvind’s second marriage when he read about Sneha’s death in the newspapers. Police had already closed the case, declaring the incident as a case of suicide.

He alleged that Arvind was married to his daughter Sneha on November 24, 2013, as per Hindu rituals. They also have a four-year-old daughter from the wedlock.

“Their relationship soured due to dowry demands from Arvind’s family,” alleged Manoj Singh.

“We lodged a case against Arvind, his father Lal Saheb and other family members for dowry harassment, torture and criminal intimidation at Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj in April 2015. A charge-sheet had been filed in the case and trial is still underway. Arvind filed a divorce in the family court in 2017, but the decision is still pending,” added Manoj.

“Despite knowing that the second marriage would be an offence, Arvind got married to Sneha at Mostmamu temple in Pithoragarh on May 30, 2019,” he said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 23:33 IST