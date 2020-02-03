e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Husband, his parents booked after woman dies in ‘mishap’

Husband, his parents booked after woman dies in ‘mishap’

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A man and his parents were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of the IPC) following his 35-year-old wife died allegedly after getting trapped in a sugarcane crusher at Bhoewali village, which falls under the Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district. The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, wife of Sukhwant Singh.

The case was registered at Ajnala police station on the complaint of victim’s brother Gurvinder Singh. “My sister was being tortured for dowry ever since she got married to Sukhwant. Even after giving her in-laws a car, they were also demanding agriculture land. On Monday, we got a call from her in-laws claiming that Mandeep had died after getting trapped in a sugarcane machine. I believe they killed my sister and then tried to give it the colour of an accident,” Gurvinder said in his complaint.

A police team led by Ajnala SHO Kamalmeet Singh reached the spot for investigation. “Sukhwant Singh and his family claimed that the woman got trapped in the machine. We have booked Sukhwant, his mother Manjeet Kaur and his father Narinder Singh under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code,” the SHO said.

He said further action will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigations.

tags
top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities