Husband, his parents booked after woman dies in ‘mishap’

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:01 IST

A man and his parents were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of the IPC) following his 35-year-old wife died allegedly after getting trapped in a sugarcane crusher at Bhoewali village, which falls under the Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district. The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, wife of Sukhwant Singh.

The case was registered at Ajnala police station on the complaint of victim’s brother Gurvinder Singh. “My sister was being tortured for dowry ever since she got married to Sukhwant. Even after giving her in-laws a car, they were also demanding agriculture land. On Monday, we got a call from her in-laws claiming that Mandeep had died after getting trapped in a sugarcane machine. I believe they killed my sister and then tried to give it the colour of an accident,” Gurvinder said in his complaint.

A police team led by Ajnala SHO Kamalmeet Singh reached the spot for investigation. “Sukhwant Singh and his family claimed that the woman got trapped in the machine. We have booked Sukhwant, his mother Manjeet Kaur and his father Narinder Singh under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code,” the SHO said.

He said further action will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigations.