Hyderabad priest bludgeons lover to death, dumps body in manhole

Police have arrested a 36-year-old temple priest, Sai Krishna, for allegedly killing his paramour, Kuruganti Apsara, by bludgeoning her with a stone. The incident occurred after Apsara had been pressuring Krishna to marry her, despite knowing that he was already married. The accused voluntarily confessed to having committed that he had murdered the deceased and shifted her dead body with the help of his car. (HT Photo)

In March, the diseased Kuruganti Apsara asked Ayyagari Venkat Surya Sai Krishna to marry her even though she was aware that he was married, the police said.

"Apsara also blackmailed him, saying if he failed to marry her she would expose him. Vexed by her behaviour, Sai Krishna decided to kill Apsara" a police release quoting DCP Shamshabad K Narayan Reddy said.

At first, the accused had approached to police on June 5 and registered a case of missing of his niece (the deceased).

"In his complaint, he stated that on June 3, he along with his niece by name Kuruganti Apsara, Saroornagar Mandal, R R District came to Shamshabad bus stand to drop her off as she is proceeding to Bhadrachalam along with her friends. After getting her inside the case, he was unable to contact her and later filed a case of missing," the police said.

The police further said that, after a thorough investigation, the accused voluntarily confessed to having committed that he had murdered the deceased and shifted her dead body with the help of his car and dumped the dead body in a drainage manhole in the limits of Saroornagar.

"In the month of April last year, the deceased went to the temple and both got acquainted and were in physical relation. In the month of March-2023, the deceased asked the accused to marry her and also forced him even though she has knowledge that the accused is married. Sometimes the deceased blackmailed the accused that if he failed to marry her she would blame him the society. The accused was vexed with the behaviour of the deceased and decided to kill her," the police said.

The accused, later on, on the pretext of visiting Coimbatore, took her to the limits of Shamshabad at night and killed her hitting her head several times with the stone.

"The accused concealed the dead body in a car cover and went to his apartment at Saroornagar. He parked his car in his apartment parking area. On the same day, he went to a deceased house at Saroornagar and met with the deceased mother Aruna and took her to the police station and lodged a complaint about the missing deceased by giving a false complaint," the police said.

On the next day, he brought two tippers load of red soil and covered the manhole and also burnt her handbag, and luggage bag to avoid the smell.

After that, he washed his car and concealed it in his apartment parking area, the police said.