Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.4 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 26.53 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 22.5 °C Heavy intensity rain July 20, 2024 22.11 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 25.76 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 24.57 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 28.04 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 28.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 17, 2024, is 27.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.4 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.6 °C and 27.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024

