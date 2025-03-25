Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 25, 2025, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 36.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.86 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.73 °C and 36.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 33.45 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.24 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 36.68 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 37.10 Few clouds March 30, 2025 36.65 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 37.44 Scattered clouds April 1, 2025 36.50 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



