Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 25, 2025, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 36.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.86 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.73 °C and 36.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|33.45
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.24
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|36.68
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|37.10
|Few clouds
|March 30, 2025
|36.65
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|37.44
|Scattered clouds
|April 1, 2025
|36.50
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025
