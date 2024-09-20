Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.28 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 20, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.28 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 124.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 21, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain
September 22, 2024 29.42 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 29.27 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 26.47 °C Moderate rain
September 25, 2024 22.36 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 21.88 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 27, 2024 22.7 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.59 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds
Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on September 20, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on September 20, 2024

