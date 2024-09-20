Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.28 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 20, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.28 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 124.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|29.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 22, 2024
|29.42 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|26.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|22.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|21.88 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 27, 2024
|22.7 °C
|Light rain
