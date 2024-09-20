Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.28 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain September 22, 2024 29.42 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 29.27 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 26.47 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 22.36 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 21.88 °C Heavy intensity rain September 27, 2024 22.7 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.59 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 20, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.28 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 124.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.