If BJP opens doors fully only Pawar, Chavan will remain in NCP, Cong: Shah

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:08 IST

PUNE Another lot of leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress jumped the ship, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah in Solapur on Sunday.

Shah also endorsed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra’s next chief minister, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Among those who joined the BJP in Shah’s presence are NCP leader from Osmanabad, Ranajagjit Sinh; former NCP MP from Kolhapur, Dhananjay Mahadik; and Congress MLA from Mann, Jaykumar Gore.

The new party leaders were welcomed by the BJP at a public rally, held to mark the culmination of second phase of the party’s “Mahajanadesh yatra”.

Shah used the opportunity to target the opposition parties, saying that the NCP and Congress in the state will only be left with Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan if his party “opens its doors completely”.

“People like me are preventing Chandrakantdada Patil from opening the BJP’s doors fully. If he does that, only Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan will be left in NCP and Congress,” said Shah, adding that this situation has come about because “these parties only cared about some families”.

A series of NCP and Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the last seven days.

“These parties were in power for 15 years, but they only cared about some families. On the other hand Devendra Fadnavis is concerned about common people,” said Shah.

In Solapur, Shah recounted the Maharashtra government’s achievements while appealing to the crowd to give Fadnavis one more chance. “The pair of Narendra (Modi) at the centre and Devendra in Maharashtra is ideal for country and state,” said Shah.

The home minister also targeted Congress on its stand about abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “Today, Pakistan is using Rahul Gandhi’s remarks to target India.”

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in Latur, said, “We have inducted four-five leaders so far, who need to be given tickets for the Assembly elections. The BJP leaders’ original strength is some 98 per cent as it is.”

Harshawardhan Patil next?

Harshawardhan Patil, senior Congress leader from Indapur and a former minister, will meet party workers meet on August 4, to discuss his next political move. Patil is considering joining the BJP as his traditional Indapur constituency is represented by NCP’s Datta Bharane and the party is unwilling to cede it to the Congress. In 2014 when Congress and NCP contested elections separately, Patil lost to Bharne.

