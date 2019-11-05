IIM, IIT grad suicide: Wife, in-laws booked for abetment

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:21 IST

Noida: The family of a 39-year-old software engineer, who allegedly took his life on Monday morning by jumping from the balcony of his 10th floor apartment in Sector 128, has filed a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and in-laws.

Even though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the family suspects that his ongoing marital discord and financial trouble pushed him to suicide.

The family said they first got a call around 10am from a security guard of the society who said the man, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Ahmedabad, had “burnt down his house and was admitted to a private hospital nearby”.

“When we reached the society, we found out that he had jumped from his balcony and was dead,” the father, a resident of Delhi, said in his police complaint.

The family blames his wife for him ending his life. The couple had got married in 2014. According to family members, she was posted in a PSU in Haridwar at that time while he was working with a private company in Gurugram.

“After a while, they both got transfers to Noida and moved into a rented house in Sector 45. Soon afterwards, they started facing problems and my son ended up losing his job. He started his own venture but that also failed to take off. He was being constantly pressured by her family and one day, he told me that his father-in-law and two brothers-in-law had assaulted him and threatened to harm him. He had moved to the Sector 128 house after he separated from his separation,” said the father in his complaint.

The wife had also filed a case against him, accusing him of subjecting her to cruelty, almost two years ago, when they separated. “He was under a lot of pressure and told us that her family was asking for ₹50 lakh and a flat to withdraw that case. We are convinced that it was the physical and mental harassment that led my son to take this step,” the complaint said.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case was registered at the Expressway police station under Section 306 of the IPC against the wife, her parents and two brothers.

Police said the wife is working now in Noida. “So far, the family has not been able to provide her exact address. We are working on this. A probe in the matter is underway. Due legal action will be taken soon,” Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station, said.

The body was handed over to the family following an autopsy.