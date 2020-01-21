IIM-Indore to train UP cops on crowd management, effective communication

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:27 IST

LUCKNOW The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) will give lessons to UP cops on crowd management, effective communication and negotiation skills to be used during crisis situations.

The state police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the B-school in this regard on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by UP DGP OP Singh and IIM-I director Himanshu Rai in Lucknow.

The DGP said UP police had joined hands with IIM-Indore to strengthen beat policing, develop tools for better law enforcement, traffic and strategic patrolling as well as exploring ways to improve the efficiency and morale of police personnel while reducing stress.

Singh said the purpose behind the MoU was to review the existing ‘beat system’ of the state police and further strengthening of the system.

“At times, situations arise when crowd management is important. Negotiation helps in sorting out problems by effective communication and can eliminate chances of violence or damage to public property,” said Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-I.

The MoU will also include modules containing measures to strengthen beat policing in UP, as well as ways to deal with stress. Under the agreement, the police will be trained in traffic management, data analysis, use of artificial intelligence, social media management among other aspects, stated the release.

MoU with Lucknow Smart City Limited

IIM-Indore signed another MoU with Lucknow Smart City Limited in the presence of mayor Sanbyukta Bhatia and commissioner (Lucknow division) Mukesh Meshram.

In the pact, the initial proposed activities include development of an effective traffic management plan for Lucknow city, replication of the Indore model of cleanliness initiative for Lucknow city, development of solid waste management system for Lucknow, development of a prototype for the Lucknow smart city project and organization of training programs in management for public officials.